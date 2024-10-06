Left Menu

Golden Visas Announced for Dubai's Exemplary Educators on World Teachers' Day

Dubai honors its exceptional educators with Golden Visas, acknowledging their pivotal role in shaping the city's future. This initiative, aligned with the Education 33 strategy, celebrates teachers' contributions, enhancing competitiveness and supporting the Dubai Social Agenda 33. The move affirms Dubai's commitment to investing in human capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:40 IST
Under directives of Mohammed bin Rashid, Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Golden Visas for exceptional educators in Dubai's private education institutions (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE has introduced Golden Visas for educators demonstrating exceptional performance. Announced on World Teachers' Day, this move underscores the critical role educators play in shaping Dubai's future, consistent with the emirate's wider ambitions across key sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed expressed gratitude towards educators, emphasizing their invaluable role in nurturing future generations and driving national progress. The decision aligns with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's directive to celebrate Emirati Day for Education, acknowledging the significant contributions of education sector professionals.

This initiative reflects UAE society's high regard for teachers, recognizing their role in cultivating students' knowledge and values. It supports the Education 33 strategy, aiming to position Dubai as a leading destination for educators, while fostering lifelong learning and enhancing educational quality as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

(With inputs from agencies.)

