The sudden disappearance of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur amidst PTI protests in Islamabad sparks speculation about his possible arrest. As tensions mount in the capital, conflicting reports emerge regarding Gandapur's status, while law enforcement clashes with protesters demanding judiciary independence and Imran Khan's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:14 IST
Mystery Shrouds KP Chief Minister's Whereabouts Amid Protests in Islamabad
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (Photo Credit: X @AliAminKhanPTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The unexpected disappearance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has fueled speculation regarding his potential arrest as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party intensifies its demonstrations in Islamabad.

According to Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Gandapur's information advisor, the chief minister was last seen being accompanied by his staff when Rangers entered KP House, Islamabad. Saif confirmed speaking with Gandapur via satellite phone but remains unsure about his current location.

While rumors circulate about Gandapur's arrest, Saif insists it would violate Gandapur's bail by the Peshawar High Court, as legal immunity for elected officials is protected under Article 248 of the Constitution. Meanwhile, protests erupted in Islamabad amidst efforts to curb political activities, leading to clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

