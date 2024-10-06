Mystery Shrouds KP Chief Minister's Whereabouts Amid Protests in Islamabad

The unexpected disappearance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has fueled speculation regarding his potential arrest as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party intensifies its demonstrations in Islamabad.

According to Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Gandapur's information advisor, the chief minister was last seen being accompanied by his staff when Rangers entered KP House, Islamabad. Saif confirmed speaking with Gandapur via satellite phone but remains unsure about his current location.

While rumors circulate about Gandapur's arrest, Saif insists it would violate Gandapur's bail by the Peshawar High Court, as legal immunity for elected officials is protected under Article 248 of the Constitution. Meanwhile, protests erupted in Islamabad amidst efforts to curb political activities, leading to clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators.

