Tim Walz Criticizes JD Vance in Heated Vice Presidential Race

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz criticizes his Republican rival JD Vance during the campaign. Walz accuses Vance and Donald Trump of spreading misinformation harmful to Haitian immigrants in Ohio. Both candidates previously clashed in a vice-presidential debate, emphasizing Ohio's swing state significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:18 IST
Tim Walz Criticizes JD Vance in Heated Vice Presidential Race
US VP nominees JD Vance and Tim Walz (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In the increasingly heated vice-presidential race, Democratic contender Tim Walz launched a stinging critique against his Republican counterpart, JD Vance, accusing him of lacking the 'integrity' representative of Ohio's residents, as reported by The Hill. Both candidates, representing their respective parties, participated in a contentious vice-presidential debate last week.

Walz, campaigning for the Harris Victory Fund, urged voters to support Kamala Harris for the presidency, condemning Trump and Vance for allegedly propagating false narratives endangering Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. He accused Vance of aligning with such unfounded claims to the detriment of Ohio's community integrity.

The Minnesota Governor also criticized Vance for suggesting he would not have certified the 2020 presidential election results, highlighting Ohio's pivotal role as a swing state alongside Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan. This comes as Trump leads Harris in Ohio polls, despite Springfield officials dismissing certain Republican claims as 'baseless.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

