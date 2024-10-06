India's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Modi's Role in Russia-Ukraine and Middle East Crises

In a recent address at the Kautilya Economic Conclave, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the pivotal role Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played in global diplomacy concerning the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the escalating tensions in the Middle East. Jaishankar emphasized that Modi remains one of the few international leaders capable of engaging both with Moscow and Kyiv, facilitating potential dialogues for peace.

Highlighting India's diplomatic efforts, Jaishankar noted that Prime Minister Modi has met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy three times and Russian President Vladimir Putin once in recent months, establishing India as a unique intermediary able to uncover common ground between the conflicted nations. He pointed out that India's steadfast position in the conflict includes a commitment to facilitating peace.

Turning to the Middle East, Jaishankar described the region's challenges as complex, given the numerous parties involved and their reluctant admission of responsibility. India's engagement in bridging communication gaps among nations reflects its growing influence and responsibility in the global arena. Jaishankar expressed concerns over rising tensions impacting global trade, stressing India's role in addressing these issues.

