Taiwan Revokes Fugitive Tycoon Chen Yu-hao's ROC Citizenship Amid Tensions

Taiwan has made a decisive move by officially revoking the Republic of China (ROC) citizenship of fugitive business magnate Chen Yu-hao. As reported by Taipei Times, this step, announced by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), was prompted following confirmation of Chen's household registration in China.

The Ministry of the Interior has nullified Chen's household registration in Taiwan, proclaiming the immediate termination of his ROC citizenship. After fleeing to China in 2002 and subsequently acquiring Chinese citizenship in 2013, Chen now must seek formal permission to enter Taiwan as a Chinese national. An MAC statement underscored their vigilance regarding any attempts by Chen to enter Taiwan using a third-country passport.

Repeated appeals from the MAC to Chinese authorities for Chen's extradition—invoking cross-strait crime suppression and judicial assistance protocols—have been met with silence. Chen absconded from Taiwan in 2001 following the dismantlement of the Tuntex Group amid a probe into allegations of embezzling NT $70 billion (USD 2.19 billion). Additionally, Chen is liable for around NT $450 million in unpaid personal income taxes.

Chen, a U.S. citizen, enjoys unrestricted travel between the United States and China and established a petrochemical facility in Xiamen in 2002. Indicted in 2003, Chen is among Taiwan's top 10 most-wanted fugitives, holding substantial influence in China due to his business affiliations.

The MAC has made a renewed call for China to fulfill its judicial obligations by extraditing Chen, asserting this would serve justice and benefit both Taiwanese and Chinese people. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice's Administrative Enforcement Agency has announced plans to auction 317 properties owned by Chen to address his significant tax liabilities.

