Prakashman Singh Raut: A New Era for Nepal's Judiciary

Prakashman Singh Raut was sworn in as Nepal's new Chief Justice, marking significant change in the country's legal landscape. His appointment was unanimously endorsed by the parliamentary hearing committee and confirmed by President Ram Chandra Paudel. The legal veteran is expected to steer Nepal's judiciary towards justice and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:15 IST
Prakashman Singh Raut was sworn in as Nepal's new Chief Justice. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's judiciary experienced a pivotal transformation on Sunday as Prakashman Singh Raut took the helm as Chief Justice. The swearing-in ceremony, held at Shital Niwas, followed his appointment by President Ram Chandra Paudel. This appointment was based on a recommendation from the parliamentary hearing committee, signaling a historic moment for the nation's legal framework.

Raut's unanimous endorsement by the parliamentary hearing committee and subsequent confirmation by the President on October 2 highlighted his candidacy's widespread support. His nomination, presented by the Constitutional Council following their September 16 meeting, filled the vacancy left by Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha's retirement. The event was graced by high-ranking officials, including Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, showcasing its importance.

Bringing a distinguished background, Raut served as a Supreme Court Justice since August 2016. With a law degree from Nepal Law Campus at Tribhuvan University, his expertise spans civil, criminal, and constitutional law. His roles, including President of the Supreme Court Bar Association in 2006, position him to guide Nepal's judiciary towards justice and rule of law. His tenure promises continuity and integrity for the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

