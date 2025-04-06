A Call for Judicial Reform: Revisiting the NJAC in India's Legal Landscape

In a candid interview with PTI, former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar emphasized the urgent need to revamp the current system of judicial appointments in India. Kumar pointed out that public opinion is decisively leaning towards alternatives such as the National Judicial Appointments Committee (NJAC).

Kumar, who was instrumental in drafting the NJAC bill, argued that the rejection of the NJAC by the Supreme Court in 2015 needs re-evaluation, especially as he believes the judgement challenges the democratic process. He warned that ongoing friction between the judiciary and the executive could lead to institutional conflicts detrimental to constitutional governance.

He also addressed the controversy surrounding judicial integrity, citing a recent incident involving cash recovery from a judge's residence. Kumar called for the Supreme Court to strengthen its in-house mechanisms to safeguard judges while ensuring a fair and transparent appointment process.

