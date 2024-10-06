IDF Escalates Lebanon Offensive: Targeting Hezbollah Strongholds

In a significant escalation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) intensified their offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon, executing targeted airstrikes on key strongholds in Beirut. Reports from the Times of Israel indicate that these precision strikes overnight concentrated on Hezbollah weapon depots and terror infrastructure, affecting areas near Lebanon's international airport and the former site of the Hezbollah-run broadcaster Al-Manar.

The strikes generated massive fireballs and smoke plumes over the southern suburbs of Beirut, contributing to chaos and destruction. While the Lebanese Health Ministry has yet to release the casualty numbers, the powerful airstrikes have heightened tensions in the region.

On the diplomatic front, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited an IDF base near the Lebanese border for a security assessment with military leaders. He praised the IDF for their operational achievements and emphasized future objectives. The ongoing conflict also prompted Iran to cancel flights across its airspace until Monday morning, according to state media reports from Al Jazeera. Israel remains focused on its war goals, including the disarmament and removal of Hezbollah from southern Lebanon in compliance with UN Security Council resolution 1701.

