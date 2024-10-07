UN Calls for Global Condemnation of Hamas One Year After Attack
On the anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the acts and urged the international community to demand the release of hostages. Guterres emphasized the urgent need for peace and justice, highlighting the continued suffering in Gaza, Lebanon, and broader Middle East.
In a poignant message on the anniversary of the October 7 attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a clarion call for global condemnation of Hamas' actions. The attack resulted in the death of over 1,250 individuals and the abduction of numerous hostages.
Guterres reiterated the demand for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages held in Gaza. He highlighted the ongoing anguish of hostage families, insisting that their suffering be alleviated through international intervention and support.
The Secretary-General also emphasized the broader impact of the conflict, noting that violence continues to inflict profound human suffering. He urged the international community to strive for peace, justice, and an end to hostilities in the Middle East.
