Left Menu

UN Calls for Global Condemnation of Hamas One Year After Attack

On the anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the acts and urged the international community to demand the release of hostages. Guterres emphasized the urgent need for peace and justice, highlighting the continued suffering in Gaza, Lebanon, and broader Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:33 IST
UN Calls for Global Condemnation of Hamas One Year After Attack
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a poignant message on the anniversary of the October 7 attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a clarion call for global condemnation of Hamas' actions. The attack resulted in the death of over 1,250 individuals and the abduction of numerous hostages.

Guterres reiterated the demand for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages held in Gaza. He highlighted the ongoing anguish of hostage families, insisting that their suffering be alleviated through international intervention and support.

The Secretary-General also emphasized the broader impact of the conflict, noting that violence continues to inflict profound human suffering. He urged the international community to strive for peace, justice, and an end to hostilities in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024