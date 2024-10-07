Left Menu

Sanjeev Kumar Singla: India's New Ambassador to France

Sanjeev Kumar Singla, a 1997 Indian Foreign Service officer, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to France. Previously serving as Ambassador to Israel, Singla will soon take up his new diplomatic role in France, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:23 IST
Diplomat Sanjeev Kumar Singla. (Photo: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a move to strengthen diplomatic ties, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that Sanjeev Kumar Singla has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to France. This appointment was confirmed on Monday as part of India's strategic international relations efforts.

Sanjeev Kumar Singla, an Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1997 batch, has been serving as the Ambassador of India to Israel. His experience in Israel is expected to bring valuable insights to his new role in France.

According to the official statement released by the MEA, Singla is anticipated to take up his assignment in France shortly, signaling a continuation of robust diplomatic engagements between India and France.

