Sanjeev Kumar Singla: India's New Ambassador to France

In a move to strengthen diplomatic ties, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that Sanjeev Kumar Singla has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to France. This appointment was confirmed on Monday as part of India's strategic international relations efforts.

Sanjeev Kumar Singla, an Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1997 batch, has been serving as the Ambassador of India to Israel. His experience in Israel is expected to bring valuable insights to his new role in France.

According to the official statement released by the MEA, Singla is anticipated to take up his assignment in France shortly, signaling a continuation of robust diplomatic engagements between India and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)