Left Menu

No More Troops: India Reinforces Defence Ties with Maldives

India rules out further troop deployment in Maldives, solidifying defence cooperation. Talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Muizzu emphasize reinforcing bilateral security partnerships, highlighting existing technical collaborations. Misri underscores resolved issues, marking strengthened India-Maldives relationship amidst focus on strategic aviation and defence initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:46 IST
No More Troops: India Reinforces Defence Ties with Maldives
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Image Credit: YouTube/MinistryofExternalAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that India would not deploy additional troops to the Maldives, declaring the issue satisfactorily resolved. Misri highlighted ongoing security activities at aviation platforms, where technical personnel are actively engaged.

He pointed to President Muizzu's remarks acknowledging the resolution, crediting sustained dialogue and the High Commissioner's efforts in addressing the issue. Troop removal was central to Muizzu's 'India Out' campaign, aimed at replacing military personnel with technical staff for medvac services.

Misri underscored the substantive discussions on defence and security cooperation between the nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Muizzu reiterated their commitment to strengthening this partnership, marking significant diplomatic progress in their meetings this week. During his visit, Muizzu paid tribute at Rajghat, reflecting on historical ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024