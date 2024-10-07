No More Troops: India Reinforces Defence Ties with Maldives

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that India would not deploy additional troops to the Maldives, declaring the issue satisfactorily resolved. Misri highlighted ongoing security activities at aviation platforms, where technical personnel are actively engaged.

He pointed to President Muizzu's remarks acknowledging the resolution, crediting sustained dialogue and the High Commissioner's efforts in addressing the issue. Troop removal was central to Muizzu's 'India Out' campaign, aimed at replacing military personnel with technical staff for medvac services.

Misri underscored the substantive discussions on defence and security cooperation between the nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Muizzu reiterated their commitment to strengthening this partnership, marking significant diplomatic progress in their meetings this week. During his visit, Muizzu paid tribute at Rajghat, reflecting on historical ties.

