Left Menu

PM Modi Leads India's Strategic Engagement at East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, invited to address the East Asia Summit, highlighted India's commitment to ASEAN's unity and Indo-Pacific collaboration. His visit coincides with a decade of India's Act East Policy. Modi's significant participation reflects India's growing influence and strategic alignment in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:07 IST
PM Modi Leads India's Strategic Engagement at East Asia Summit
PM Narendra Modi attends East Asia Summit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Laos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first leader to be invited to address the East Asia Summit following the host and incoming chair, underlining India's pivotal role in the ASEAN region. Sources confirmed Modi's exceptional participation record, attending nine out of 19 summits so far.

The East Asia Summit, an annual assembly of heads of state from participating EAS nations, commenced in 2005 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with original members including ASEAN, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. The United States and Russia joined in 2011 during the sixth summit in Bali.

During his address, Modi emphasized India's support for ASEAN Unity and Centrality, highlighting parallels between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific. He advocated for a free, open, inclusive, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific to ensure regional peace and progress.

In addition to summit activities, Modi met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Vientiane, where he extended condolences for the Hurricane Milton casualties in the US. His current two-day visit to Laos includes participation in the 21st ASEAN-India Summit, marking a decade of India's Act East Policy.

The Ministry of External Affairs detailed Modi's visit, noting his ceremonial welcome and meaningful reception in Vientiane. Upon arrival, he was greeted by Laos' Minister of Home Affairs and later engaged with the Indian diaspora.

Modi witnessed a Lao Ramayan performance by the Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang, celebrating cultural ties. Sharing this experience online, he expressed his admiration for Laos' connection to Indian traditions.

Before departing for Laos, Modi stated the summit would offer a platform to discuss Indo-Pacific peace and prosperity challenges, coinciding with 10 years of the Act East Policy. Discussions with ASEAN leaders aim to assess and enhance their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024