PM Modi Leads India's Strategic Engagement at East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first leader to be invited to address the East Asia Summit following the host and incoming chair, underlining India's pivotal role in the ASEAN region. Sources confirmed Modi's exceptional participation record, attending nine out of 19 summits so far.

The East Asia Summit, an annual assembly of heads of state from participating EAS nations, commenced in 2005 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with original members including ASEAN, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. The United States and Russia joined in 2011 during the sixth summit in Bali.

During his address, Modi emphasized India's support for ASEAN Unity and Centrality, highlighting parallels between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific. He advocated for a free, open, inclusive, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific to ensure regional peace and progress.

In addition to summit activities, Modi met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Vientiane, where he extended condolences for the Hurricane Milton casualties in the US. His current two-day visit to Laos includes participation in the 21st ASEAN-India Summit, marking a decade of India's Act East Policy.

The Ministry of External Affairs detailed Modi's visit, noting his ceremonial welcome and meaningful reception in Vientiane. Upon arrival, he was greeted by Laos' Minister of Home Affairs and later engaged with the Indian diaspora.

Modi witnessed a Lao Ramayan performance by the Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang, celebrating cultural ties. Sharing this experience online, he expressed his admiration for Laos' connection to Indian traditions.

Before departing for Laos, Modi stated the summit would offer a platform to discuss Indo-Pacific peace and prosperity challenges, coinciding with 10 years of the Act East Policy. Discussions with ASEAN leaders aim to assess and enhance their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

