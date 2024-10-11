Left Menu

UAE Bolsters Lebanon with Humanitarian Aid Amid Crisis

The United Arab Emirates continues its humanitarian support for Lebanon, sending its ninth aid flight as part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' initiative. The UAE's ongoing efforts include 375 tonnes of essential supplies and US$100 million in relief packages, reflecting its commitment to global peace and stability.

In a significant humanitarian gesture, the United Arab Emirates has dispatched an aircraft carrying 37 tonnes of essential provisions for women and children to Lebanon. This marks the ninth humanitarian aid flight as part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' initiative, spearheaded under the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This action underscores the UAE's solidarity with Lebanon amid its ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy emphasized that this aid shipment reflects the UAE's steadfast commitment to addressing urgent humanitarian needs and its broader goal of promoting global peace and stability. Al Hashimy affirmed that the UAE is dedicated to providing continuous support to the Lebanese people, with the intention of aiding their early recovery and stability in these challenging times.

Since the initiative's inception, the UAE has delivered a total of 375 tonnes of aid to Lebanon, including food, medical supplies, and children's provisions. Additionally, on September 30, the UAE President announced humanitarian relief packages amounting to US$100 million, alongside $30 million designated for displaced Lebanese in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

