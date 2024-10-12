Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Emphasizes Date Festival's Role in UAE's Food Security

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 12 (ANI/WAM): In an emphasis on sustainable agriculture and food security, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, made a notable appearance at the third Liwa Date Festival and Auction.

Held under his patronage and organized by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the festival underscores the UAE's dedication to supporting its agricultural sector. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the continued efforts of the leadership in backing events that bolster traditional practices, showcasing the strategic importance of such gatherings in the development agenda.

During his visit to the event in Madinat Zayed, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on various initiatives encouraging local farmers and producers. He also explored booths featuring advanced techniques in date palm farming, marking significant strides in innovation and marketing of Emirati dates.

