Alarming Surge in Honour Killings in Sindh Sparks Outcry

In a disturbing revelation, a social and women's rights organization, the Sindh Suhai Organisation, reported that 101 individuals were killed in Sindh between January and June 2024 in the name of honour. The report, covered by The Express Tribune, highlights a grim escalation in violence against women, including murder and sexual harassment across the province.

According to the recently released data, Jacobabad district emerged as the most affected area, with 22 women and 12 men falling victim to honour killings. Similarly, in Kashmore, 17 women and 6 men were murdered, while Sukkur recorded 23 cases, Khairpur had 20, Ghotki reported 19, Larkana saw 12, and 76 more were killed in other districts.

The report also sheds light on the numerous unreported incidents, attributing this to families' reluctance to pursue legal action even when complaints are registered. Often, settlements are reached outside the court, leading to a small number of prosecutions. Despite legal rulings, tribal councils (jirgas) continue to meddle in these cases, perpetuating the cycle of violence.

Women, often buried without investigation, are victims of these alleged 'suicides'. Notably, in one horrifying incident, a man buried his wife alive claiming she had left their home. This pattern includes cases like the murders of Shameem and Lal in Mehrabpur, closely linked to systemic issues like poverty, banditry, tribal traditions, and property disputes.

The Sindh Suhai Organisation has strongly criticized the exclusion of women from significant roles within government departments, advocating for the appointment of women as Station House Officers in police stations. "We demand more women SHOs to facilitate and empower women to voice their issues," a spokesperson insisted, highlighting the lack of representation as a barrier to addressing systemic violence against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)