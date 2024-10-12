Left Menu

Nicaragua Severs Ties with Israel Amidst Growing Geopolitical Tensions

Nicaragua has officially cut diplomatic relations with Israel, reflecting the country's stance on the global conflict involving Israel. The move aligns Nicaragua with other Latin American nations, such as Colombia and Bolivia, sharing similar positions on the issue. The decision is largely symbolic given the existing low diplomatic engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:15 IST
Nicaragua Vice President Rosario Murillo (File photo/@Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Nicaragua

Nicaragua has announced its decision to break diplomatic ties with Israel, as reported by Al Jazeera. Vice President Rosario Murillo conveyed the decision on October 11, following a resolution from Nicaragua's Congress urging action around the anniversary of the recent Gaza conflict.

This move further isolates Israel on the international front amidst ongoing tensions. According to Al Jazeera, Murillo, wife of President Daniel Ortega, revealed that the directive came from Ortega, who labeled Israel's government as 'fascist and genocidal.' The diplomatic break is largely symbolic since Israel lacks a resident ambassador in Managua, indicating minimal existing relations.

Nicaragua now aligns with other Latin American countries like Colombia, Chile, and Bolivia, which have distanced themselves from Israel regarding West Asian conflicts. Nicaragua's stance supports the Palestinian cause, consistent with other leftist governments in the region. The government condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, stating the conflict now threatens neighboring countries Lebanon, Syria, and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

