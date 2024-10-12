Nicaragua Severs Ties with Israel Amidst Growing Geopolitical Tensions

Nicaragua has announced its decision to break diplomatic ties with Israel, as reported by Al Jazeera. Vice President Rosario Murillo conveyed the decision on October 11, following a resolution from Nicaragua's Congress urging action around the anniversary of the recent Gaza conflict.

This move further isolates Israel on the international front amidst ongoing tensions. According to Al Jazeera, Murillo, wife of President Daniel Ortega, revealed that the directive came from Ortega, who labeled Israel's government as 'fascist and genocidal.' The diplomatic break is largely symbolic since Israel lacks a resident ambassador in Managua, indicating minimal existing relations.

Nicaragua now aligns with other Latin American countries like Colombia, Chile, and Bolivia, which have distanced themselves from Israel regarding West Asian conflicts. Nicaragua's stance supports the Palestinian cause, consistent with other leftist governments in the region. The government condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, stating the conflict now threatens neighboring countries Lebanon, Syria, and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)