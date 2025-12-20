WMO Workshop Advances Climate Services for Energy, Nexus Sectors in Latin America

A major milestone for hydrometeorological and climate services in Latin America was reached in November as the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) hosted a regional workshop on Hydrometeorological Services for the Energy Sector and the Water–Energy–Food–Ecosystem (WEFE) Nexus.

Held in Asunción, Paraguay, from 24–28 November, the workshop brought together experts from across Spanish-speaking Central and South America, marking an important step in strengthening national and regional capacities to deliver climate-informed energy and nexus services.

Organized under the ENANDES Project (Enhancing Adaptive Capacity of Andean Communities through Climate Services), the event offered a regional platform for consolidating technical dialogue, exchanging knowledge, and advancing collaborative planning for climate services tailored to the energy sector and broader WEFE nexus. The workshop also demonstrated an approach that can be replicated in other regions, leveraging WMO projects to support long-term strategic planning.

Building Climate-Resilient Energy and Nexus Services

Throughout the five-day event, speakers highlighted the urgent need to strengthen weather, water and climate services to support climate-resilient energy transitions, emphasizing Latin America’s global leadership in renewable energy. The workshop focused on how National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) can deliver more specialized, actionable climate products that meet the needs of energy planners, utilities and policy-makers.

The first day featured presentations and knowledge exchanges between participating countries and regional partners. Delegations shared:

national experiences and best practices,

challenges and institutional needs,

progress under ENANDES, CREWS-Cuba and other related initiatives.

This collective dialogue laid the foundation for identifying regional priorities and areas for collaboration.

Designing a Regional Road Map and Climate Services Toolkit

On the second day, participants took part in structured group discussions—including brainstorming, future back-casting and prioritization exercises—to shape a regional vision for energy and nexus services. These exchanges served as the basis for outlining a road map for future activities, including the conceptualization of a Climate Services Toolkit (CST) for energy and nexus applications.

The CST will be developed under upcoming ENANDES and ENANDES+ project activities, aligned with the Global Framework for Climate Services (GFCS) and building on WMO’s broader climate service initiatives.

Hands-On Training: Solar, Wind and Hydropower Applications

Days three and four focused on practical, technical training. Participants engaged directly with open-source tools and demonstration projects developed through ENANDES and complementary programmes. Sessions covered:

solar radiation potential estimation using satellite and ground-based datasets,

evaporation modelling in water reservoirs equipped with floating solar technologies,

high-resolution renewable energy resource atlases for wind and solar planning.

These hands-on exercises equipped participants with the applied skills needed to support technical implementation in the next phases of ENANDES and ENANDES+.

A Broad and Diverse Participation

The event convened representatives from:

NMHSs of Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay

Ministries of energy

Regional climate and research institutions (CIIFEN, CRC-SAS, INPE)

Academia, including Universidad de San Portales (Chile) and Universidad de la República (Uruguay)

Private-sector institutions, including ITAIPU Binacional, the world’s largest hydropower plant

Contributions from the Copernicus Energy Hub and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) enriched discussions with international expertise.

Strengthening Climate Adaptation Across the Andes

The workshop forms part of the ENANDES and ENANDES+ initiatives—WMO-led programmes funded by the Adaptation Fund and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation. These initiatives aim to enhance adaptive capacity and resilience to climate variability and change across the Andean region, particularly in communities whose livelihoods depend heavily on climate-sensitive sectors.

By advancing technical knowledge, deepening cooperation and building a shared regional vision, the workshop has positioned Central and South American countries to accelerate their adoption of climate-smart energy systems, improve nexus planning and strengthen resilience across interconnected water, food, energy and ecosystem systems.