Egypt Reclaims Treasures: A Triumph Against Artefact Smuggling

In a significant victory against the illicit smuggling of cultural heritage, Egypt has successfully reclaimed three ancient artefacts from Germany. This move is part of ongoing efforts by the Egyptian government to retrieve stolen or illegally exported items.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has worked closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to secure the return of these invaluable artefacts. The recovered items were officially handed over to the Egyptian Embassy in Berlin by a delegation from Germany's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Among the reclaimed treasures are a gold-plated mummy's skull and hand, which have been on display at Hamburg's Museum of Art for over three decades, and an ancient amulet in the shape of an Ankh symbol, seized at Frankfurt Airport. This operation reflects compliance with the 1970 UNESCO Convention against cultural property trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)