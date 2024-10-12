Left Menu

Egypt Reclaims Treasures: A Triumph Against Artefact Smuggling

Egypt has recovered three ancient artefacts from Germany as part of its efforts to combat illicit cultural trafficking. The items, including a gold-plated mummy's skull, were handed over by Germany's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and will soon return to Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:25 IST
Egypt recovers three artefacts from Germany (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant victory against the illicit smuggling of cultural heritage, Egypt has successfully reclaimed three ancient artefacts from Germany. This move is part of ongoing efforts by the Egyptian government to retrieve stolen or illegally exported items.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has worked closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to secure the return of these invaluable artefacts. The recovered items were officially handed over to the Egyptian Embassy in Berlin by a delegation from Germany's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Among the reclaimed treasures are a gold-plated mummy's skull and hand, which have been on display at Hamburg's Museum of Art for over three decades, and an ancient amulet in the shape of an Ankh symbol, seized at Frankfurt Airport. This operation reflects compliance with the 1970 UNESCO Convention against cultural property trafficking.

