Left Menu

Taiwan Opposes China's Economic Pressure Over Trade Barriers

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council has opposed China's 'economic oppression' as China explores counteractions for Taiwan's trade barriers on over 2,000 Chinese products. China demands removal of restrictions, attributing inaction to Taiwan's ruling party. Taiwan calls for WTO negotiations amid growing cross-strait tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:40 IST
Taiwan Opposes China's Economic Pressure Over Trade Barriers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Mainland Affairs Council of Taiwan (MAC) has denounced what it describes as China's 'economic oppression' in light of potential retaliatory actions involving Taiwan's trade barriers. This declaration emerged after China's Ministry of Commerce indicated possible measures against Taiwan for not removing restrictions on Chinese goods, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

In its official statement, the MAC expressed regret over any potential countermeasures but vowed to mitigate their unfavorable impact. Following an investigation, China's Ministry of Commerce claimed that Taiwan's restrictions on over 2,000 Chinese products function as trade barriers and called for their removal, noting Taiwan's lack of substantial response.

Chinese agencies are reportedly considering further actions against Taiwan's trade practices, as per the ministry. Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office, aligned with China's State Council, supported potential actions, linking Taiwan's inaction to the Democratic Progressive Party's stance on independence and the '1992 consensus'. Zhu blamed Taiwan entirely for the current situation.

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) proposed negotiations within the World Trade Organization framework in response to China's claims. The Ministry criticized China's tactics as pressure to force political compliance, emphasizing that such strategies would not resolve issues.

The MAC stressed China's accountability for any negative consequences on people and business across the Taiwan Strait. They urged recognition of the ROC and practical approaches to cross-strait economic issues for constructive dialogue, warning that further economic pressure could increase Taiwanese resentment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024