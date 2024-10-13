Left Menu

Hezbollah Tensions Escalate: IDF Thwarts Attacks Amid Yom Kippur Clashes

The Israeli military intercepted five projectiles from Lebanon, while seizing Hezbollah weapons in southern Lebanese homes. IDF raids revealed extensive military gear, signalling a thwarted Hezbollah invasion plan. Extensive attacks continue despite IDF counterstrikes hitting over 200 Hezbollah targets as tensions rise during Yom Kippur observances.

Updated: 13-10-2024 14:57 IST
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel's military successfully intercepted five projectiles launched from Lebanon on Friday morning, signalling growing hostilities. The interception was followed by a series of IDF operations across southern Lebanon, which unearthed weapons caches in civilian homes, underscoring Hezbollah's preparedness for potential conflict.

The Israel Defense Forces reported the confiscation of a wide array of weaponry, including mines, Kalashnikov rifles, and Russian-made Kornet anti-tank missiles, found in multiple locations. According to IDF footage, these weapons were part of Hezbollah's strategy for an incursion into the Galilee. The military also disclosed engagements with hostile forces resulting in significant eliminations.

Amidst these developments, the Alma Research Center highlighted Hezbollah's extensive use of civilian infrastructure for military storage and operations. The IDF's retaliatory strikes have targeted over 200 Hezbollah sites, aiming to dismantle the heightened threat as Hezbollah launched a series of attacks coinciding with the solemn Yom Kippur festivities in Israel, further intensifying the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

