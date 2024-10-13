Hezbollah Tensions Escalate: IDF Thwarts Attacks Amid Yom Kippur Clashes

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel's military successfully intercepted five projectiles launched from Lebanon on Friday morning, signalling growing hostilities. The interception was followed by a series of IDF operations across southern Lebanon, which unearthed weapons caches in civilian homes, underscoring Hezbollah's preparedness for potential conflict.

The Israel Defense Forces reported the confiscation of a wide array of weaponry, including mines, Kalashnikov rifles, and Russian-made Kornet anti-tank missiles, found in multiple locations. According to IDF footage, these weapons were part of Hezbollah's strategy for an incursion into the Galilee. The military also disclosed engagements with hostile forces resulting in significant eliminations.

Amidst these developments, the Alma Research Center highlighted Hezbollah's extensive use of civilian infrastructure for military storage and operations. The IDF's retaliatory strikes have targeted over 200 Hezbollah sites, aiming to dismantle the heightened threat as Hezbollah launched a series of attacks coinciding with the solemn Yom Kippur festivities in Israel, further intensifying the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)