PTI's Shah Farman Resigns as Senior Advisor Amid Accountability Committee Duties

In a surprising political development, Shah Farman, a prominent figure within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced his resignation from the position of Senior Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. This decision, confirmed by ARY News, is attributed to his commitments as a member of a newly formed Accountability Committee.

Farman shared that his advisory role could potentially interfere with his duties on the committee, where he is entrusted with scrutinizing the government's performance. Officially launched on August 4, the committee was constituted by PTI founder Imran Khan in collaboration with Chief Minister Gandapur, to evaluate the state of governance through a three-member team, including Farman, legal expert Qazi Anwar, and anti-corruption advisor, Musaddiq.

The committee is tasked with addressing corruption allegations, suggesting improvements for governance, and monitoring ministerial performance. Their efforts will extend to investigating high-level corruption cases and, if necessary, initiating legal proceedings. This strategic move followed a meeting between Imran Khan and the Chief Minister, addressing concerns over the current administrative practices.

