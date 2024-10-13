Left Menu

PTI's Shah Farman Resigns as Senior Advisor Amid Accountability Committee Duties

Shah Farman, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has stepped down from his role as Senior Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister due to his commitments as an Accountability Committee member. The committee, formed by Imran Khan, is responsible for overseeing government performance and addressing corruption.

Shah Farman, Senior Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (Image: Instagram@shahfarmanpti). Image Credit: ANI
In a surprising political development, Shah Farman, a prominent figure within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced his resignation from the position of Senior Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. This decision, confirmed by ARY News, is attributed to his commitments as a member of a newly formed Accountability Committee.

Farman shared that his advisory role could potentially interfere with his duties on the committee, where he is entrusted with scrutinizing the government's performance. Officially launched on August 4, the committee was constituted by PTI founder Imran Khan in collaboration with Chief Minister Gandapur, to evaluate the state of governance through a three-member team, including Farman, legal expert Qazi Anwar, and anti-corruption advisor, Musaddiq.

The committee is tasked with addressing corruption allegations, suggesting improvements for governance, and monitoring ministerial performance. Their efforts will extend to investigating high-level corruption cases and, if necessary, initiating legal proceedings. This strategic move followed a meeting between Imran Khan and the Chief Minister, addressing concerns over the current administrative practices.

