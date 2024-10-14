Left Menu

Harsh Kumar Jain: New Role as India's Ambassador to Palau

Harsh Kumar Jain, currently the Ambassador of India to the Philippines, has been appointed as India's ambassador to Palau. He will be based in Manila. Jain, a 1993 Indian Foreign Service recruit, brings extensive experience, having served in various diplomatic and governmental positions over his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:15 IST
India's ambassador to Philippines Harsh Kumar Jain (File Photo/@indembmanila). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of External Affairs announced on Monday that Harsh Kumar Jain, the current Ambassador of India to the Philippines, has been appointed as the next ambassador to Palau. Stationed in Manila, Jain is set to assume his new responsibilities shortly, bringing a wealth of experience from his long diplomatic career.

Jain joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1993 and has served in diverse roles both in India and internationally. According to a statement from the MEA, his previous positions include significant posts in the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, as well as various international diplomatic missions.

Notable assignments in Jain's career include serving as India's ambassador to Ukraine from 2022 to 2024, Slovakia between 2017 and 2018, and Kazakhstan from 2014 to 2017. His extensive international experience also spans engagements in Moscow, Kyiv, St Petersburg, London, and Kathmandu. At the MEA headquarters in Delhi, he managed key divisions such as BIMSTEC, SAARC, and was the desk officer for Afghanistan from 2002 to 2004. Additionally, Jain contributed as a member of the UN Group of Governmental Experts on Information and Telecommunications Security in 2012-2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

