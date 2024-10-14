Left Menu

Australia Introduces Working Holiday Visa to Fortify India Ties

Australia has launched the Working Holiday Maker Visa, allowing young Indians to work, study, and experience culture there for up to a year. This initiative, announced by Australian Assistant Minister Matt Thistlethwaite during his visit to India, is a symbol of strengthening bilateral ties and increasing people-to-people exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:35 IST
Australia Introduces Working Holiday Visa to Fortify India Ties
Australia's Assistant Minister for Immigration Matt Thistlethwaite MP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move to enhance bilateral relations, Australia's Assistant Minister for Immigration, Matt Thistlethwaite, announced the inception of the Working Holiday Maker Visa in New Delhi. This initiative permits up to a thousand young Indians, aged 18 to 30, to traverse Australia for work, study, and cultural immersion for a year.

Thistlethwaite emphasized the visa as a reflection of the deepening alliance between India and Australia, paralleling existing programs allowing Indians to study and work in Australia under other visa categories. The visa aims to bolster Indo-Australian ties through cultural exchanges and shared experiences.

The ballot process for the visa commenced on October 1, drawing 40,000 applications. Successful entrants will receive an opportunity to reside in Australia early next year, marking a tangible testament to the robust partnership flourishing between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024