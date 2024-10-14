Australia Introduces Working Holiday Visa to Fortify India Ties

In a pivotal move to enhance bilateral relations, Australia's Assistant Minister for Immigration, Matt Thistlethwaite, announced the inception of the Working Holiday Maker Visa in New Delhi. This initiative permits up to a thousand young Indians, aged 18 to 30, to traverse Australia for work, study, and cultural immersion for a year.

Thistlethwaite emphasized the visa as a reflection of the deepening alliance between India and Australia, paralleling existing programs allowing Indians to study and work in Australia under other visa categories. The visa aims to bolster Indo-Australian ties through cultural exchanges and shared experiences.

The ballot process for the visa commenced on October 1, drawing 40,000 applications. Successful entrants will receive an opportunity to reside in Australia early next year, marking a tangible testament to the robust partnership flourishing between the two nations.

