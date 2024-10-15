Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: India Recalls High Commissioner from Canada

Former diplomat KP Fabian discusses India's recall of its High Commissioner from Canada amid tensions over the investigation into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. He highlights concerns over potential escalation, impact on the Indian diaspora, and future prospects for India-Canada relations as political dynamics evolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:16 IST
KP Fabian shares his perspective on the India-Canada diplomatic row and its potential impact on the Indian diaspora. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating diplomatic tensions, former Indian diplomat KP Fabian sheds light on India's recent decision to recall its High Commissioner from Canada. This move followed Canada's classification of Indian diplomats as 'persons of interest' in the probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

Discussing the unfolding situation, Fabian underlined the complexities involved, mentioning that while the High Commissioner has been recalled, other diplomats remain in their positions. He warned of the risk of heightened tensions if the current trend persists, expressing hope for diplomatic de-escalation.

Further, Fabian highlighted potential implications for the Indian diaspora, particularly the younger generation in Canada, and addressed the potential for violence from the Khalistani minority group. He predicted a potential shift in Canadian political leadership with the upcoming elections, cautiously optimistic about improved bilateral ties post-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

