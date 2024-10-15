India and US Seal Rs 32,000 Crore Deal for Drones and Maintenance Hub

In a major boost to Indo-US defense relations, India and the United States signed a landmark agreement on Tuesday, securing deals worth Rs 32,000 crore. The comprehensive package includes the purchase of 31 Predator drones, tailored for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, alongside a robust Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility set to be established within India.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) gave the nod to this significant acquisition last week, distributing the drones among the armed forces, with the Navy receiving 15, and the remainder equally shared between the Air Force and Army. According to defense officials, the contract proceedings unfolded in the presence of senior dignitaries, while an American delegation comprising military and corporate representatives arrived to ink the agreement.

Negotiations for this deal have been ongoing for several years, overcoming a series of challenges before being finalized at the Defense Acquisition Council meeting a few weeks prior. The agreement had to be concluded before October 31, with the drones scheduled to be stationed at strategic sites including INS Rajali near Chennai, Porbandar in Gujarat, and Sarsawa and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The decision on the distribution and deployment of these drones was reached after a meticulous scientific assessment by the Indian military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)