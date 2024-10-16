UAE-Japan Pact Targets 50% Food Waste Reduction by 2030
The UAE and Japan have signed an MoU to reduce food loss and waste by 50% by 2030. The partnership, involving ne'ma and JICE, focuses on sustainable practices and aligns with global food security strategies. The collaboration merges Japanese expertise with UAE initiatives to promote a circular economy.
Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 16 (ANI/WAM): Aligning with World Food Day's 2024 theme, 'Right to foods for a better life and a better future,' ne'ma and Japan's JICE have signed a milestone Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This initiative aims to significantly reduce food waste, enhancing the UAE's food sustainability efforts.
High-profile UAE delegates, including Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, were present at the MoU ceremony in Japan. This initiative highlights the nation's commitment to achieving a 50% reduction in food loss by 2030, in line with UN targets and national food security strategies.
JICE's invitation to ne'ma denotes a step forward in exchanging best practices. The collaboration is set to advance educational approaches and strategic partnerships, contributing to a circular economy in both nations. This visionary pact underscores the UAE's efforts to transform waste into valuable resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
