UAE-Japan Pact Targets 50% Food Waste Reduction by 2030

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 16 (ANI/WAM): Aligning with World Food Day's 2024 theme, 'Right to foods for a better life and a better future,' ne'ma and Japan's JICE have signed a milestone Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This initiative aims to significantly reduce food waste, enhancing the UAE's food sustainability efforts.

High-profile UAE delegates, including Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, were present at the MoU ceremony in Japan. This initiative highlights the nation's commitment to achieving a 50% reduction in food loss by 2030, in line with UN targets and national food security strategies.

JICE's invitation to ne'ma denotes a step forward in exchanging best practices. The collaboration is set to advance educational approaches and strategic partnerships, contributing to a circular economy in both nations. This visionary pact underscores the UAE's efforts to transform waste into valuable resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)