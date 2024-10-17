Saudi Arabia Acknowledges Indian Community's Contribution Amid Global Harmony Initiative

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Media, Khalid bin Abdulqader Al-Ghamdi, has commended the Indian community for their significant contributions, as the country kicked off its 'global harmony' initiative in Riyadh. This effort is a part of the Saudi 'Quality of Life' Program aimed at realizing Vision 2030 objectives.

The Riyadh season, inaugurating on October 13, showcases the culture of 11 nations, including India, over a span of 45 days. Through concerts, cultural and entertainment events, traditional foods, and handicraft exhibitions, the event highlights the vibrant tapestry of these nations. Central to this season is the representation of India's community, with 2.6 million Indians residing in Saudi Arabia.

Emphasizing the deep-rooted ties between Saudi Arabia and India, Al-Ghamdi noted improvements in economic and cultural cooperation. He also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits in 2016 and 2019, underscoring the strategic partnership. The Ministry of Media, partnering with the General Entertainment Authority, aims to demonstrate harmonious living in Saudi through various cultural showcases as part of Vision 2030.

