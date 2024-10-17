Left Menu

Kamala Harris Discusses Immigration Amidst Presidential Campaign

In an interview on 'Special Report', Vice President Kamala Harris discussed the immigration challenges facing the US. Harris expressed her administration's commitment to reforming immigration, highlighting legislative efforts, but also faced criticism over her previous remarks and the handling of immigration issues. The discussion comes as Harris runs for President.

In a recent interview with Fox News, US Vice President Kamala Harris outlined her administration's approach to illegal immigration while campaigning for the presidency. Speaking to Fox News' chief political anchor Bret Baier on 'Special Report', Harris delved into the immigration crisis confronting the United States.

Baier emphasized voters' concerns over the significant influx of illegal immigrants from over 150 countries. Acknowledging this issue, Harris remarked, 'We have a broken immigration system that needs to be repaired.' She highlighted that a legislative bill aimed at addressing the crisis was proposed at the onset of the Biden-Harris administration. Despite not being passed, the US Citizenship Act of 2021 symbolized their prioritization of immigration reform.

Harris defended measures introduced under the current administration, including efforts to enhance the asylum systems and bolster penalties for illegal crossings. However, her past comments on more lenient policies, like subsidized education for illegal immigrants, drew scrutiny. As the election draws near, Harris posits herself as the practical candidate capable of addressing such national issues decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

