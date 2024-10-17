Left Menu

Moriarty Warns of China's Anti-Secession Law as 'Ticking Time Bomb'

James Moriarty urges swift countermeasures against China's 2005 Anti-Secession Law, calling it a significant threat to Taiwan's security. He highlights the importance of establishing a strong deterrent to prevent Beijing from using force against Taiwan, amid changing dynamics in Taiwan's push for independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:32 IST
Moriarty Warns of China's Anti-Secession Law as 'Ticking Time Bomb'
James Moriarty Image source: (American Institute of Taiwan) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

James Moriarty, former chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan, has sounded the alarm on China's 2005 Anti-Secession Law, describing it as "a ticking time bomb." During a Washington seminar co-hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and Taiwan's Prospect Foundation, Moriarty emphasized the need for a robust deterrent against this law.

The law, enacted amid tensions in 2005, provides Beijing with a rationale for using force against Taiwan, an alarming possibility according to Moriarty. Though it was originally a reaction to perceived provocations under Taiwan's Chen Shui-bian administration, the current landscape has shifted, and Taiwan's push for independence has waned despite the Democratic Progressive Party's continued governance.

Moriarty underscored the crucial need for counter-strategies, pointing to Chinese President Xi Jinping's centralized control and willingness to address the Taiwan issue head-on. He argued that peaceful reunification appears unlikely, making deterrence all the more urgent. The 2005 law explicitly targets Taiwan, justifying non-peaceful measures should Taiwan declare independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024