Moriarty Warns of China's Anti-Secession Law as 'Ticking Time Bomb'

James Moriarty, former chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan, has sounded the alarm on China's 2005 Anti-Secession Law, describing it as "a ticking time bomb." During a Washington seminar co-hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and Taiwan's Prospect Foundation, Moriarty emphasized the need for a robust deterrent against this law.

The law, enacted amid tensions in 2005, provides Beijing with a rationale for using force against Taiwan, an alarming possibility according to Moriarty. Though it was originally a reaction to perceived provocations under Taiwan's Chen Shui-bian administration, the current landscape has shifted, and Taiwan's push for independence has waned despite the Democratic Progressive Party's continued governance.

Moriarty underscored the crucial need for counter-strategies, pointing to Chinese President Xi Jinping's centralized control and willingness to address the Taiwan issue head-on. He argued that peaceful reunification appears unlikely, making deterrence all the more urgent. The 2005 law explicitly targets Taiwan, justifying non-peaceful measures should Taiwan declare independence.

