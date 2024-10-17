Former PM Sheikh Hasina and 45 Awami League Leaders Face Arrest Warrants

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants against former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 prominent Awami League figures, including ex-ministers and government officials, as reported by The Daily Star.

Led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, the tribunal acted on petitions presented by the prosecution, aimed at apprehending those accused of committing crimes against humanity during the tumultuous July-August period. Among the accused are notable figures such as former ministers Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Hasan Mahmud, and Anisul Huq.

The allegations are part of a broader set of over 60 complaints filed with the ICT's investigation body. The tribunal is actively cooperating with international agencies, including potentially Interpol, to trace fugitive suspects like Hasina, who allegedly fled to India following her resignation amid civil unrest and subsequent formation of a caretaker government led by Muhammad Yunus.

(With inputs from agencies.)