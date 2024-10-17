Prada Teams Up with Axiom Space to Design Futuristic Moon Mission Spacesuit

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Italian luxury fashion brand Prada and U.S. startup Axiom Space have unveiled the design for a new spacesuit crafted for NASA's Artemis Moon exploration program. This partnership aims to deliver next-generation spacesuits for the Artemis III lunar mission, the first crewed Moon landing since 1972's Apollo 17 mission.

The spacesuit, known as the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), was introduced during the International Astronautical Congress held in Milan. Starting October 18, the AxEMU will be showcased at an installation in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, coinciding with the congress in Milan, highlighting its innovative design and capabilities.

Prada leveraged its expertise in raw materials and design to assist Axiom Space in creating a suit equipped to withstand space's harsh conditions. The suit is meant for human exploration of the lunar south pole. The spacesuit's design incorporates elements familiar to other Prada creations, boasting a white body with red and grey accents, reflecting the unisex adaptability akin to Prada's Luna Rossa America's Cup boat.

