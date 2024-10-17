Left Menu

Prada Teams Up with Axiom Space to Design Futuristic Moon Mission Spacesuit

Prada collaborates with Axiom Space to develop spacesuits for NASA's 2026 Artemis III mission, marking the first crewed Moon landing since 1972. The Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit, focusing on safety and innovation, integrates Prada's design expertise for lunar south pole exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:31 IST
Prada Teams Up with Axiom Space to Design Futuristic Moon Mission Spacesuit
Prada and Axiom Space present the spacesuit for the Artemis III lunar mission. (Photo credit/AxiomSpace). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Italian luxury fashion brand Prada and U.S. startup Axiom Space have unveiled the design for a new spacesuit crafted for NASA's Artemis Moon exploration program. This partnership aims to deliver next-generation spacesuits for the Artemis III lunar mission, the first crewed Moon landing since 1972's Apollo 17 mission.

The spacesuit, known as the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), was introduced during the International Astronautical Congress held in Milan. Starting October 18, the AxEMU will be showcased at an installation in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, coinciding with the congress in Milan, highlighting its innovative design and capabilities.

Prada leveraged its expertise in raw materials and design to assist Axiom Space in creating a suit equipped to withstand space's harsh conditions. The suit is meant for human exploration of the lunar south pole. The spacesuit's design incorporates elements familiar to other Prada creations, boasting a white body with red and grey accents, reflecting the unisex adaptability akin to Prada's Luna Rossa America's Cup boat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024