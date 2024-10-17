Left Menu

Bangladesh Seeks Interpol Aid to Arrest Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina amid Legal Battles

Bangladesh authorities contemplate involving Interpol to apprehend former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 party leaders, accused of crimes against humanity. Arrest warrants have been issued following their ouster after violent protests. Hasina's escape to India creates diplomatic tensions as Bangladesh considers extradition requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:04 IST
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Authorities in Bangladesh are said to be contemplating reaching out to Interpol and other global law enforcement bodies to secure the arrest of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 of her party associates. They face accusations of committing crimes against humanity, according to sources.

Recent developments include the Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal, under the leadership of Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, issuing arrest warrants against Hasina and prominent leaders, including Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. The warrants are related to their alleged involvement in the July-August uprising.

Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam confirmed that the tribunal has mandated the production of Hasina and others by November 18. The possibility of involving Interpol for assistance was also acknowledged. Controversy over Hasina's escape to India potentially complicates diplomatic ties as Bangladesh considers extradition proceedings.

