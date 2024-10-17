Left Menu

Moderate Quake Strikes Northern Afghanistan

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck northern Afghanistan on Thursday afternoon. The tremor's epicenter was identified at a depth of 10 km near latitude 36.52° North and longitude 71.31° East. No damage or casualties have been reported so far, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:06 IST
Moderate Quake Strikes Northern Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A moderate earthquake, measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale, shook northern Afghanistan on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirmed. Occurring at approximately 4:23 pm local time, the quake's epicentre was pinpointed at 36.52° North latitude and 71.31° East longitude, with a depth of 10 km.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 17/10/2024 16:23:35 IST, Lat: 36.52 N, Long: 71.37 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS detailed on its social media platform X. As of yet, there have been no reports of damage or any casualties resulting from this seismic event.

The relatively shallow depth of the earthquake was noted, which can sometimes result in noticeable shaking on the surface. However, at this time, local authorities have not indicated any significant disturbances or concerns. The situation continues to be monitored closely by the relevant agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024