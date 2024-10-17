Moderate Quake Strikes Northern Afghanistan

A moderate earthquake, measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale, shook northern Afghanistan on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirmed. Occurring at approximately 4:23 pm local time, the quake's epicentre was pinpointed at 36.52° North latitude and 71.31° East longitude, with a depth of 10 km.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 17/10/2024 16:23:35 IST, Lat: 36.52 N, Long: 71.37 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS detailed on its social media platform X. As of yet, there have been no reports of damage or any casualties resulting from this seismic event.

The relatively shallow depth of the earthquake was noted, which can sometimes result in noticeable shaking on the surface. However, at this time, local authorities have not indicated any significant disturbances or concerns. The situation continues to be monitored closely by the relevant agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)