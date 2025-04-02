Left Menu

Ratan Tata Innovation Hub to Transform Andhra Pradesh into Innovation Epicenter

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is rallying support for the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, aiming to spur entrepreneurship and innovation. The hub targets 20,000 startups, 100,000 jobs, and 10 centers of excellence within five years. It includes robust infrastructure and strategic collaborations with leading corporates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:58 IST
Ratan Tata Innovation Hub to Transform Andhra Pradesh into Innovation Epicenter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon industry leaders, academics, and intellectuals to support the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) initiative.

This ambitious project is designed to position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship, attracting substantial investment to drive economic growth. Naidu envisions establishing 20,000 startups and creating one lakh jobs within the next five years.

The RTIH, named to honor Ratan Tata's legacy of excellence, is to be centered in Amaravati, with partnerships from Tata Group, L&T, and others. It will feature startup incubators, MSME centers, banking support, and venture capital funding, backed by regional hubs across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025