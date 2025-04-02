Ratan Tata Innovation Hub to Transform Andhra Pradesh into Innovation Epicenter

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon industry leaders, academics, and intellectuals to support the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) initiative.

This ambitious project is designed to position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship, attracting substantial investment to drive economic growth. Naidu envisions establishing 20,000 startups and creating one lakh jobs within the next five years.

The RTIH, named to honor Ratan Tata's legacy of excellence, is to be centered in Amaravati, with partnerships from Tata Group, L&T, and others. It will feature startup incubators, MSME centers, banking support, and venture capital funding, backed by regional hubs across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)