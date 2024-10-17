Left Menu

India's Unwavering Stance on Kashmir Amid International Calls for Resolution

The Ministry of External Affairs reaffirms India's stance that Kashmir will remain an integral part of the country. This declaration follows a joint statement by Pakistan and China seeking a UN resolution. India emphasizes that statements from other nations do not affect its position on Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:23 IST
India's Unwavering Stance on Kashmir Amid International Calls for Resolution
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (Photo/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs made a firm declaration that Kashmir will perpetually remain a part of India, regardless of international pressures. This announcement came as a direct response to a joint appeal made by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, advocating for a United Nations-led resolution on the Kashmir issue.

Speaking at a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's long-held position. "Kashmir is ours and will remain ours," Jaiswal asserted, downplaying the influence of external comments on the matter. Clarifying recent diplomatic interactions, Jaiswal noted that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar did not engage in bilateral meetings with Pakistan during his visit to Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Heads of Government meeting.

Jaiswal specified that aside from attending the SCO meeting, Jaishankar's sole bilateral engagement was with Mongolia. Emphasizing the concerns raised at the SCO, Jaishankar condemned cross-border terrorism and extremism as barriers to trade and cooperation, implicitly criticizing Pakistan while emphasizing the need for peaceful relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024