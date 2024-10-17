India's Unwavering Stance on Kashmir Amid International Calls for Resolution

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs made a firm declaration that Kashmir will perpetually remain a part of India, regardless of international pressures. This announcement came as a direct response to a joint appeal made by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, advocating for a United Nations-led resolution on the Kashmir issue.

Speaking at a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's long-held position. "Kashmir is ours and will remain ours," Jaiswal asserted, downplaying the influence of external comments on the matter. Clarifying recent diplomatic interactions, Jaiswal noted that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar did not engage in bilateral meetings with Pakistan during his visit to Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Heads of Government meeting.

Jaiswal specified that aside from attending the SCO meeting, Jaishankar's sole bilateral engagement was with Mongolia. Emphasizing the concerns raised at the SCO, Jaishankar condemned cross-border terrorism and extremism as barriers to trade and cooperation, implicitly criticizing Pakistan while emphasizing the need for peaceful relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)