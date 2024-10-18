Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Canada and India Clash Over Khalistani Issues

Canadian security expert Joe Adam George highlights the complexities and misconceptions fueling the diplomatic strain between India and Canada. While the West downplays India's concerns about Khalistani extremism, Canada is accused of conflating all Sikhs with separatists, exacerbating tensions. Recent diplomatic actions underscore the ongoing friction between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 10:23 IST
Canadian National Security Expert Joe Adam George (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

The diplomatic strain between India and Canada over Khalistani issues continues to escalate, as Canadian security expert Joe Adam George points out key misunderstandings driving the tension. George argues that the West has largely ignored Indian concerns about Khalistani extremism because it poses no direct threat to their interests, leaving India frustrated.

George criticizes Canada for conflating Sikhism as a religion with the Khalistani separatist movement, thus erroneously categorizing all Sikhs as Khalistanis. This misperception, he suggests, is a fundamental problem in Canada's approach. Tensions have worsened as Canada labeled Indian diplomats as 'persons of interest' in the Nijjar death investigation, prompting India to recall several diplomats.

George also referenced a report detailing how Khalistani activists have exploited governmental ignorance in the UK, and warned that a similar lack of response in Canada benefits only those with partisan motives. The difference in handling allegations against India by Canada and the U.S. was underscored, with the latter maintaining a professional and strategic approach given its ties with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

