UN Committee Raises Alarm Over Human Rights Violations in Pakistan

The United Nations Human Rights Committee has raised serious concerns about human rights violations in Pakistan, according to reports from Dawn. Key points of contention include the handling of recent protests, anti-terrorism policies, widespread enforced disappearances, and violations of women's rights.

During a review meeting on the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights in Geneva, the committee criticized Pakistan's track record on these issues, marking the second such review since the country ratified the covenant in 2010. Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan led the Pakistani delegation at the discussions.

Enforced disappearances remain particularly troubling, with statistics showing high numbers of cases since 2017. Committee members emphasized that these disappearances serve as a tool within the state's anti-terrorism strategy, affecting various groups, including journalists and human rights defenders, especially within the Ahmadi and Pashtun communities.

