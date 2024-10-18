IDF Foils Deadly Border Infiltration by Terrorists in Disguise

An investigation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that two individuals who infiltrated the Israeli border from Jordan were terrorists disguised in Jordanian military uniforms. Their true identities are yet to be determined, and efforts are ongoing to secure the area.

The breach occurred at a section of the border protected only by several layers of barbed wire, which the infiltrators cut through with wire cutters. Shortly after, IDF forces engaged the intruders three meters inside Israeli territory. One terrorist was immediately neutralized, while the second was pursued and eliminated near a military vehicle after having fired upon it, injuring two soldiers.

The incident occurred away from the Tamar Festival, which was not targeted according to initial assessments. Although a search is underway for a potential third terrorist, IDF considers the possibility unlikely, maintaining that only two culprits were involved in the infiltration.

