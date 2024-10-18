Left Menu

IDF Foils Deadly Border Infiltration by Terrorists in Disguise

An IDF probe into border infiltration reveals terrorists disguised as soldiers breached Israeli territory. The attackers, not Jordanian soldiers, were neutralized after cutting through a barbed wire barrier. Investigations continue to rule out a third infiltrator while the Tamar Festival remains unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:48 IST
IDF Foils Deadly Border Infiltration by Terrorists in Disguise
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

An investigation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that two individuals who infiltrated the Israeli border from Jordan were terrorists disguised in Jordanian military uniforms. Their true identities are yet to be determined, and efforts are ongoing to secure the area.

The breach occurred at a section of the border protected only by several layers of barbed wire, which the infiltrators cut through with wire cutters. Shortly after, IDF forces engaged the intruders three meters inside Israeli territory. One terrorist was immediately neutralized, while the second was pursued and eliminated near a military vehicle after having fired upon it, injuring two soldiers.

The incident occurred away from the Tamar Festival, which was not targeted according to initial assessments. Although a search is underway for a potential third terrorist, IDF considers the possibility unlikely, maintaining that only two culprits were involved in the infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024