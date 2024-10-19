Left Menu

Sharjah Hosts Pioneering AI and Linguistics Conference: Bridging Cultures and Technology

The inaugural Sharjah International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Linguistics, held at the American University of Sharjah, witnessed over 600 attendees, including global experts. The event explored AI's impact on communication, cultural preservation, and language learning, emphasizing Sharjah's role as a research hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:52 IST
Sharjah Hosts Pioneering AI and Linguistics Conference: Bridging Cultures and Technology
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah, UAE - The first-ever Sharjah International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Linguistics concluded successfully, bringing together over 600 academics, researchers, and industry specialists at the American University of Sharjah. The event, on October 18, was organized in collaboration with the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies and was held under the patronage of Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This two-day conference served as a significant platform for discussing AI's potential to enhance global communication while safeguarding cultural and linguistic diversity. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, emphasized the importance of integrating AI into linguistic studies to promote international collaboration and cultural heritage.

The conference featured prominent speakers, including Egypt's Minister of Culture Ahmed Fouad Hanno, and Ashraf El-Shihy, former Minister of Higher Education, alongside Italy's Ambassador Lorenzo Fanara and Google's Imed Zitouni. Discussions revolved around AI's transformative role in education, technology, and cultural contexts, with sessions highlighting AI's impact on linguistics, communication tools, and cultural identity preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024