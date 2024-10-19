Sharjah Hosts Pioneering AI and Linguistics Conference: Bridging Cultures and Technology

Sharjah, UAE - The first-ever Sharjah International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Linguistics concluded successfully, bringing together over 600 academics, researchers, and industry specialists at the American University of Sharjah. The event, on October 18, was organized in collaboration with the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies and was held under the patronage of Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This two-day conference served as a significant platform for discussing AI's potential to enhance global communication while safeguarding cultural and linguistic diversity. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, emphasized the importance of integrating AI into linguistic studies to promote international collaboration and cultural heritage.

The conference featured prominent speakers, including Egypt's Minister of Culture Ahmed Fouad Hanno, and Ashraf El-Shihy, former Minister of Higher Education, alongside Italy's Ambassador Lorenzo Fanara and Google's Imed Zitouni. Discussions revolved around AI's transformative role in education, technology, and cultural contexts, with sessions highlighting AI's impact on linguistics, communication tools, and cultural identity preservation.

