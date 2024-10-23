Global Leaders Converge at BRICS Summit in Kazan

Belarus President Aleksander Lukashenko arrived in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday to partake in the 16th BRICS Summit, which is scheduled from October 22-24. This significant gathering includes prominent global leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Summit commenced with a plenary session where President Putin addressed the delegates, emphasizing the importance of expansion while maintaining balance within the group. Putin revealed that over 30 nations have shown interest in joining BRICS, expressing the necessity of acknowledging the surge of interest from the Global South and East.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, shared a photo of the leaders, including PM Modi, marking the historic moment of BRICS' expanded family. Focus areas of discussion include a partner country model and the theme of strengthening multilateralism for just global development and security.

