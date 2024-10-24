Neena Malhotra Named as India's New Ambassador to Sweden
The Ministry of External Affairs has appointed Neena Malhotra as India's new Ambassador to Sweden. Currently, she serves as Officer on Special Duty within the Ministry. Her previous roles include Ambassador to San Marino and Italy. She is set to commence her new duties shortly.
In a recent announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed the appointment of Neena Malhotra as India's next Ambassador to Sweden. This marks a significant transition for Malhotra, who is currently the Officer on Special Duty within the Ministry.
She is anticipated to assume her new responsibilities shortly, according to the official statement. Malhotra's career includes serving concurrently as the Ambassador of India to both the Republic of San Marino and the Republic of Italy as of October 2020.
The MEA statement highlighted that Neena Malhotra is a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, with her previous postings residing primarily in Rome. Her extensive diplomatic experience positions her well for her upcoming role in Sweden.
