Left Menu

Vietnam Strengthens Trade Measures Amid U.S. Tariff Threat

Vietnam urges firms to tighten control on goods' origins to avert a 46% U.S. tariff, part of a strategy to diversify material sources and address concerns over mislabeled Chinese imports. The move aligns with Hanoi's efforts to negotiate a favorable trade deal with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 08:51 IST
Vietnam Strengthens Trade Measures Amid U.S. Tariff Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam's government has instructed businesses to enhance their oversight over the origins of goods and materials to combat fraud, a strategic step to sidestep a potential 46% tariff from the Trump administration. This directive was communicated in a document by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The ministry, led by Minister Nguyen Hong Dien, emphasized the need for enterprises to diversify their supply chains to reduce dependency on single sources. This initiative coincides with attempts to clarify goods' origins, following U.S. concerns about Chinese products masquerading under 'Made in Vietnam' labels.

The United States has signaled intentions to impose significant tariffs, prompting Vietnam to fast-track trade agreement negotiations. The country, a vital manufacturing hub heavily reliant on Chinese imports, announced talks with the U.S. after a recent 90-day suspension of global 'reciprocal' tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025