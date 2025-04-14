Left Menu

BSF Steps Up Measures to Restore Peace in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Senior Border Security Force officials visited West Bengal's Murshidabad district after recent violence, promising residents necessary help to restore peace and safety. Led by Additional Director General Ravi Gandhi, the delegation engaged with locals, assured increased patrolling, and coordinated with state police for joint security efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:00 IST
Senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials visited the violence-stricken areas of Murshidabad district in West Bengal on Monday, pledging comprehensive assistance to the locals to restore peace and guarantee their safety.

Headed by Additional Director General (East) Ravi Gandhi, the BSF delegation toured critical areas under Suti and Samserganj police jurisdictions, as well as Dhulian, all witnessing unrest over the weekend. The officials met victims and locals, assuring them of unwavering support from the force.

Gandhi emphasized ongoing efforts in collaboration with state police to overhaul security measures, including increased patrolling, to help normalize the situation. He reiterated BSF's dedication to restoring peace and ensured vigilant monitoring of the Indo-Bangla international borders in Murshidabad and Malda districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

