Dubai's Al Ibdaa' School Shines with 'Best School' Title in Prestigious Arab Reading Challenge

In a significant celebration of educational excellence, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, visited Al Ibdaa' Model School - Cycle 1 in Al Twar-1, Dubai. The school has been recognized with the prestigious title of 'Best School' in the 8th Arab Reading Challenge and awarded AED1 million. This accolade stands testament to its efforts in fostering reading habits among students and contributing to shaping a knowledgeable generation.

Sheikh Mohammed underscored the transformative power of reading in education. He called on educational leaders to galvanize efforts in encouraging students to read, thereby opening up routes to unprecedented academic and creative success. 'Education is where our journey towards progress begins,' remarked Sheikh Mohammed, as he emphasized the necessity of instilling a culture of reading in youngsters to equip them with the skills needed to excel in future challenges.

The visit sheds light on Sheikh Mohammed's steadfast dedication to the education sector and his vision of nurturing a reading culture among youth. Al Ibdaa' School's remarkable achievement of students reading 25,000 books in one year stands as a beacon of inspiration. Established in 1993 in Dubai's Al Twar, the school has also won multiple awards previously, including the Emirates Development Award and distinctions for distinguished educational performance.

