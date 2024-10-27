PM Modi's Captivating Laos Experience: Reverence for Ramayana Resonates Abroad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a captivating moment from his recent visit to Laos during the 115th episode of his radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat'. Modi was in Laos for the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits. His visit coincided with Navratri, and he witnessed a local performance of 'Phalak Phalam', the Lao version of the Ramayana. The display of devotion and dedication by local artists mirrored the reverence Indians have for the Ramayana, Modi noted.

Modi's trip to Laos, held on October 10, was at the invitation of Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. He was greeted warmly upon arrival by the Minister of Home Affairs, Vilayvong Bouddakham, and members of the Indian diaspora eager to meet him. Modi also met with several global leaders, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as part of his visit.

Throughout his two-day stay, the Prime Minister engaged in dialogues with leaders from Laos, Thailand, New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan. Emphasizing India's commitment to ASEAN unity, he spoke at the East Asia Summit, highlighting ASEAN's centrality to India's Indo-Pacific vision and Quad cooperation. The East Asia Summit has been an annual gathering since 2005, expanding to include 18 participating countries by 2011. (ANI)

