China Condemns $1.988 Billion US Arms Deal with Taiwan

In a sharp rebuke, China has denounced a $1.988 billion arms agreement between the United States and Taiwan, describing it as a serious breach of the one-China principle. Chinese officials argue that the deal, which includes advanced missile systems and radar, threatens China's sovereignty and could destabilize regional peace.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson spoke out following the US Defense Department's announcement on October 26, confirming the State Department's approval of the arms sale. The package is said to include the 'National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems' along with sophisticated radar systems, intending to bolster Taiwan's defense stance. China's representative expressed strong opposition, emphasizing that such moves undermine previous China-US agreements and risk exacerbating tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

Additionally, the spokesperson highlighted the inconsistency with US leaders' assurances against supporting Taiwan's independence. With escalating Chinese discontent, the spokesperson warned of 'resolute countermeasures' if the US does not halt arms provisions to Taiwan. The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency reported that the newly sanctioned arms deal with Taiwan will supply radar systems valued at $828 million, enhancing Taiwan's air defense capabilities amid rising regional tensions.

