India and Thailand Forge Strategic Partnership for Regional Stability

India and Thailand have elevated their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, focusing on development, inclusive growth, and regional cooperation. Key areas of collaboration include tourism, culture, education, trade, and security. This partnership also supports a rules-based Indo-Pacific order, emphasizing ASEAN unity and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India and Thailand have advanced their diplomatic relations by forming a strategic partnership aimed at fostering regional stability and development. The alliance focuses on promoting a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, with an emphasis on growth and cooperation rather than expansionism. This decision was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra during a press event in Bangkok.

The leaders conducted extensive talks on a variety of issues, including the enhancement of trade, investment, and business exchanges. In addition, they discussed cooperation in tourism, culture, and education between India's northeastern states and Thailand. Agreements were also made to collaborate on MSME, handloom, and handicraft sectors.

Modi also expressed gratitude for a special postage stamp commemorating the 18th-century 'Ramayana' mural paintings, highlighting the cultural ties between the two nations. Further emphasizing spiritual and historical connections, Modi accepted the Tripitaka from Prime Minister Shinawatra, signifying respect for shared heritage. This partnership also aligns with India's 'Act East' Policy and its vision for the Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

