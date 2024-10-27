UAE Delivers 100 Tonnes of Aid to Lebanon in Major Relief Campaign

Left Menu

A massive relief effort in Abu Dhabi saw over 1,000 volunteers gather 100 tonnes of aid for Lebanon. Spearheaded by UAE leadership and various charities, the initiative highlights the nation's commitment to global humanitarian support. Key figures, including Sheikh Theyab, actively supervised the campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:30 IST
With over 1,000 volunteers, 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign collects 100 tonnes of supplies in Fujairah (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

A humanitarian initiative in Abu Dhabi has witnessed an overwhelming response, as over 1,000 volunteers united at Al Bustan Hall in Fujairah. Their efforts were part of the 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign, resulting in the collection of 100 tonnes of relief materials, encompassing food supplies and shelter equipment destined for Lebanon.

This substantial aid effort was inspired by directives from President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and actively supported by Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The initiative, a testament to the UAE's commitment to global solidarity, was organized by the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs and overseen by the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to the Ruler of Fujairah, emphasized the UAE leadership's dedication to rapid humanitarian response as directed by President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He referenced the ongoing directives of Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi to continue supporting Lebanon through the 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign, symbolizing the values of unity and peace the UAE strives to uphold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

