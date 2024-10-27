Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to Foster Key Partnerships in Singapore

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is scheduled to embark on an official visit to Singapore, responding to an invitation from Singapore's Prime Minister. The visit is slated to commence on Tuesday.

During his stay, the Crown Prince will engage with Singapore's Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, alongside senior officials and executives from prominent Singaporean enterprises. The discussions will primarily revolve around sectors such as advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and urban planning.

The visit aims to enhance bilateral relations by fostering cooperation in key areas that are of interest to both nations, promising benefits for their economies and populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)