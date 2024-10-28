INS Talwar Strengthens India-France Maritime Ties at La Reunion

The Indian Navy's premier stealth frigate, INS Talwar, made a significant stop at La Reunion on October 27, marking a crucial step in its deployment across the Indian Ocean Region. This visit underscores efforts to solidify the India-France partnership in addressing regional maritime security issues.

Strategic interactions between the Indian and French navies are slated to take place during the port visit, highlighting continued cooperation. Prior to this, INS Talwar opened its decks to Pravasi Bharatiya on October 27, 2024, as disclosed by the Ministry of Defence.

INS Talwar, commissioned on June 18, 2003, serves under the Western Naval Command in the Indian Navy's Western Fleet and is commanded by Captain Jithu George. The ship has recently participated in the IBSAMAR VIII exercise in South Africa, reflecting its active role in multilateral engagements.

On a previous occasion, INS Talwar visited Mombasa, Kenya, on September 22, reaffirming India's dedication to fostering bilateral relations and ensuring collaborative growth. Both navies engaged in extensive professional exchanges during the ship's stay, enhancing operational cooperation and interoperability.

The well-equipped INS Talwar, named after a traditional sword, is the first stealth frigate of its class in the Indian Navy fleet. It boasts sophisticated weaponry and sensor systems and is adept at a range of operations, including various helicopter missions, emphasizing its versatility in contemporary naval roles.

